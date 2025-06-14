Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 30th

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a 0.8% increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance
EVG opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.
