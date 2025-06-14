Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a 454.5% increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

NYSE UTZ opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $352.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.44 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.

In related news, Director William Jr. Werzyn bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $94,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,275.70. This trade represents a 53.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,173.08. This represents a 7.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,022,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after acquiring an additional 585,952 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 70,739 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 36.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 196,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 5.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

