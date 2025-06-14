First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Michael B. Denny Buys 5,000 Shares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Michael B. Denny bought 5,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.02 per share, with a total value of $180,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,662.16. The trade was a 4.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $35.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 161.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

