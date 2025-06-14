Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Insider Buys C$50,623.95 in Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) insider Yousriya Loza purchased 253,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$50,623.95.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at C$0.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$95.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

