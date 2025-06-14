Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Ramkumar Mandalam Sells 8,193 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 8,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $57,842.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,405.76. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ramkumar Mandalam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Ramkumar Mandalam sold 624 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $4,243.20.

On Thursday, June 12th, Ramkumar Mandalam sold 1,895 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $13,283.95.

On Monday, June 9th, Ramkumar Mandalam sold 5,622 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $39,691.32.

Cryoport Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $334.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cryoport from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,927,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,332,000 after acquiring an additional 609,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,139,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,208,000 after acquiring an additional 409,353 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,397,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 63,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 742,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 323,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

