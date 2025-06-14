Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Ramkumar Mandalam Sells 8,193 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2025

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 8,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $57,842.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,405.76. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ramkumar Mandalam also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 13th, Ramkumar Mandalam sold 624 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $4,243.20.
  • On Thursday, June 12th, Ramkumar Mandalam sold 1,895 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $13,283.95.
  • On Monday, June 9th, Ramkumar Mandalam sold 5,622 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $39,691.32.

Cryoport Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $334.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cryoport from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CYRX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,927,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,332,000 after acquiring an additional 609,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,139,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,208,000 after acquiring an additional 409,353 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,397,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 63,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 742,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 323,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.