Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Director Purchases C$118,148.00 in Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) Director Guy Masson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.91 per share, with a total value of C$118,148.00.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$5.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73. Fiera Capital Co. has a 52 week low of C$5.50 and a 52 week high of C$10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSZ. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bankshares raised shares of Fiera Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.04.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

