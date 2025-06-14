Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Director Kevin S. Bloomfield Sells 4,509 Shares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) Director Kevin S. Bloomfield sold 4,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $75,345.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,565.37. The trade was a 19.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carter Bankshares Trading Down 2.7%

Carter Bankshares stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $376.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter Bankshares

About Carter Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

