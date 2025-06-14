Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Insider Sang Yi Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,280. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 2.2%

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.56.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.53.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

