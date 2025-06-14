Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 23.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.6% during the first quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 76.2% in the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 9.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $407.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.00 and a 1 year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

