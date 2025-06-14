Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $2,338,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 752,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 975,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus set a $32.00 price objective on CSX in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

CSX Trading Down 0.8%

CSX stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

