Bar Harbor Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 9.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

