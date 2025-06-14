Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Tudor Financial Inc.

Tudor Financial Inc. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Tudor Financial Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Melius upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

NYSE:DE opened at $509.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.51.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

