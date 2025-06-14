Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 44,774 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,774 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 28,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 77,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 85,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 528,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,108,000 after purchasing an additional 62,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.30 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.58.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.3195 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

