CX Institutional Purchases 2,534 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CX Institutional lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE:OXY opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.