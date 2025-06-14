Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Shares Up 30% – Still a Buy?

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 30% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.39. 628,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 718% from the average session volume of 76,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market cap of C$108.03 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. The company's flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 57.43 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division.

