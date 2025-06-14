Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Price Down 9.6% – What’s Next?

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) traded down 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.53. 251,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 62,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

TRZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Transat A.T. from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised Transat A.T. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Transat A.T. from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.46.

The firm has a market cap of C$95.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -241.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.74.

Transat A.T. Inc is a Canadian company that specializes in the organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel in the tourism industry. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company’s core business consists of tour operators based in Canada that are vertically integrated with its other services of air transportation, distribution through a dynamic travel agency network, value-added services at travel destinations, and accommodations.

