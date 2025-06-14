First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FMFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 302.9% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of FMF opened at $45.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72. First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $49.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMF. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 1,421.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

The First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund (FMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Diversified Futures index. The fund seeks positive returns uncorrelated with major asset classes. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity (50%), currency (25%) and equity (25%) indexes.

