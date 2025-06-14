Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.38. 328,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,464,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 3.8%

The stock has a market cap of $523.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 298.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 353.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,224 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

