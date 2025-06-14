Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.08. 3,607,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 3,374,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

The firm has a market cap of $586.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, insider Dongfang Liu sold 20,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The trade was a 62.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Hung bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,781,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,225,307.48. The trade was a 0.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,285,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,460,000 after buying an additional 16,046,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,732,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after buying an additional 4,913,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 922,503 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 11.7% in the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 4,652,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 488,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 52.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,774,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 1,298,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

