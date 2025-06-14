Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Foxby Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of OTCMKTS FXBY opened at $16.62 on Friday. Foxby has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47.
About Foxby
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Foxby
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/09 – 06/13
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
Receive News & Ratings for Foxby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.