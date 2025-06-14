Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Foxby Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS FXBY opened at $16.62 on Friday. Foxby has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47.

About Foxby

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

