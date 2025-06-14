Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,884,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 28,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 32,953 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 611,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NUAG opened at $20.76 on Friday. Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77.

About Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market investment-grade bond index, overweighting market segments with higher yield potential while maintaining the overall risk and credit profile of the broad market.

