Short Interest in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Expands By 300.0%

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of GGRW stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 million, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $32.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 52.56% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF

The Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks growth of capital and income by targeting US-listed companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market value and considered to be innovative in their industry.

