Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Position Raised by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,440,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF comprises 26.0% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $144,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 50,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.01. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.69 and a 52-week high of $100.30.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

