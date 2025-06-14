16,656 Shares in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Purchased by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 881.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 372,565 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 881,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after acquiring an additional 325,904 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 493.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 302,092 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,150,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 181,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics Price Performance

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -183.41 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. Astronics Co. has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $36.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $205.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.53 million. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATRO shares. Wall Street Zen cut Astronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Astronics from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATRO

Astronics Profile

(Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.