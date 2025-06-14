Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Invests $1.76 Million in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 29,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,608,000 after purchasing an additional 598,974 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,237,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,556,000 after purchasing an additional 442,603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,087,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,896,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 348,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 191,921 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average is $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.92. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $65.18.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

