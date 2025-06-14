Southland Equity Partners LLC Purchases 778 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 1.6%
Shares of XMHQ opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $80.60 and a 12 month high of $109.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.19.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/09 – 06/13
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.