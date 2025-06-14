Southland Equity Partners LLC Purchases 56 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,228,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,163,000 after purchasing an additional 468,950 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 170,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Argus raised Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $221.98 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $171.26 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.