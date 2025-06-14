Southland Equity Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

