Southland Equity Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in PPL by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

NYSE PPL opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.74%.

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,065.30. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

