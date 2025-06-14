11,631 Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Purchased by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

NYSE:PAAS opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67 and a beta of 0.63. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $29.66.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.62 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.