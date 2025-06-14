Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 40,922 BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.22% of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKCI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,746,000. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 830,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,680,000 after buying an additional 140,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKCI stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $54.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.90.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US.

