Southland Equity Partners LLC Increases Position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIVI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Get Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $36.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.69.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.