Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,650,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,441,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,210,000. Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,801,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,608,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

