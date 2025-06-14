Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Price Reaches $0.0124 on Top Exchanges

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, Non-Playable Coin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Non-Playable Coin has a market cap of $99.60 million and $4.37 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Non-Playable Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104,977.50 or 0.99854151 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,849.52 or 0.99838602 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Non-Playable Coin Profile

Non-Playable Coin launched on July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official website is www.npc.com. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin.

Non-Playable Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,422,517,810.56698415 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.0125973 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $5,187,716.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.npc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Playable Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Non-Playable Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

