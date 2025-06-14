Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.4% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.