Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Lam Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Lam Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.3% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $293.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

