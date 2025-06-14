Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Shares Sold by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.6% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lam Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 149,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 58,444 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $54.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0167 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.