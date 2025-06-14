Lam Group Inc. Trims Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEE)

Lam Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEE opened at $58.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.33 and a 1-year high of $60.09.

Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (AVEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap companies in the emerging market equity space, selected based on fundamental criteria.

