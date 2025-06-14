Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,398 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,066,000 after acquiring an additional 31,546,654 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538,409 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,494,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602,115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 413.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,053,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,176,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885,571 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.