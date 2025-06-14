Lam Group Inc. Sells 1,425 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Lam Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6,240.8% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 32,285,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31,776,656 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,494 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3,077.6% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,249,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,254,000. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,511,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.80.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

