CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 128 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,339,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $422.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $412.76 and a 200 day moving average of $425.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

