CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 9,135 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.0671 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

