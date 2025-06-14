CRA Financial Services LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNOV. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $2,947,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $424,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BATS PNOV opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $651.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.02.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

