CRA Financial Services LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,334,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,203,669 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037,193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,755,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,099,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,980 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

