Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.12

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

Ares Management has a payout ratio of 68.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ares Management to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $166.55 on Friday. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $110.63 and a 12-month high of $200.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price target on Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 110,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $16,978,128.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,438,000. This represents a 7.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $10,585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,585,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 983,990 shares of company stock worth $163,182,482. Corporate insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 116.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 42.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 15.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 708.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

