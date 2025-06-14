CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 94,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0693 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

