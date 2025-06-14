Rockland Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE AON opened at $352.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $285.35 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $361.74 and its 200 day moving average is $372.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $378.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.