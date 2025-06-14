NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ opened at $120.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.57. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.