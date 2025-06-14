Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $848,019,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,290,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Southern by 325.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,322,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,864,000 after buying an additional 3,307,527 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Southern by 11,230.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,690,000 after buying an additional 1,936,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Southern by 562.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,368,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,679,000 after buying an additional 1,162,288 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $90.22 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.33.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

