Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Capital One Financial by 295.9% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 5,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 107,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $192.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.41. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.